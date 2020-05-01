Socha Corona: Style for Sanity

Lockdown Day 42: It may seem superficial on surface level but an undeniable fact is that human beings like to dress up and dressing up is a component of feeling good. Visiting my wardrobe every morning and getting dressed, for me at least, allows me to stay connected to a sense of normalcy; it harkens back to a time when taking a shower and getting dressed for work used to kick off the day. It’s important to hang on to some kind of pre-corona routine to stay sane these days.

I need to look good to feel good and that doesn’t mean I’ve sidelined the essential acts of kindness that are integral in a crisis. But beyond the good deeds and the crisis management that all of us are contributing to on a daily basis, to our best possible capacity, there comes the importance of self-sanity; to find that harmless guilty pleasure which will make your days in lockdown less daunting. Some people have started cooking, baking, recording Tik Tok videos. It makes me happy to play dress up, even if it’s to take a trip to my living room.

I decided that I’d only wear white when in lockdown. It started as a gesture to show solidarity to the frontline heroes, the medics who were putting their lives at risk to treat corona patients. The government requested everyone to put up a white flag outside their homes; I took it a step further.

Lucky for me, my wardrobe has more than enough whites to carry the idea through. A summer staple, there are whites in all shapes and sizes, starting from basic crisp white shirts, chikankari kurtas, white tunics, kaftans, kurtas, kameezes and more. I’ll be documenting all my whites on my Instagram page @thisisaamna and I’d love to see your favourite white pieces too.

Note: In the featured images I’m wearing a white linen loose tunic with a blue star print (in tribute to the star of my childhood, Rishi Kapoor, who passed away yesterday). It’s one of my last buys before everything shutdown. I also bought another classic white tunic, also from @sanamchaudhriofficial that I’ll wear soon.

