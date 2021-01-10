Sonya Hussyn gives 5 tips to slay in 2021 like a boss

Actor Sonya Hussyn’s Instagram feed is a treat for the eyes featuring some great locations, fantastic food, fashion tips, style inspirations, travel goals and much more. Not only does her feed look impressive, but it also serves as food for thought.

As we step into 2021, there are a lot of things including the coronavirus that we might not want to carry forward from the previous year.

“So I have many many resolutions for 2021 and specially after the events which have transpired the year 2020 due to COVID, I have decided to enjoy every moment to the fullest without the fear of being judged,” remains the actor’s resolution.

Sonya Hussyn is undeniably a style icon, great actor and a fun personality. Judging from her social media profile, not only does she give noteworthy performances onscreen, but she also lives a glamourous and classy life offscreen. The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star has shared some great tips that you can follow to slay in 2021 like a boss.

Empower each other

United we stand, divided we fall. “Be that glowing woman, who helps other women glow and still be lit,” she shared and we absolutely agree! One must never underestimate the power of the pack. When women support each other, incredible things happen.

Go big or go home

“Dreams, Standards or Jackets, the bigger, the better!” she wrote wearing an oversized jacket that truly made a statement. To achieve your true potential, you need to dream big and work tirelessly. Dreaming big adds positivity to your life and gives you a purpose. Never give up on your dreams or lower your standards for anyone. And if someone tells you your jacket is too big, wear an even bigger size next time!

Indulge in art

Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time and Sonya surely knows its power as an artist! Wearing a very artsy jacket, she encourages her followers to indulge in art as much as possible. “EAT MORE ART,” she wrote.

Make your dreams a reality

The goal should always be to die with great memories and not to be buried with unfulfilled dreams. Go after your dreams with full force and make them a reality! “Die with memories, not dreams,” encourages the star who is living her dream.

Discover yourself

“Style is something we all have, discover yours!” states the diva who is known to slay with style. Look at your closet and see what makes you most happy and comfortable. Find inspiration in what already exists and create your own style statement. Not only does this rationale applies to your fashion choices, but can also be used as a lifestyle strategy!

comments