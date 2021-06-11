Sonya Hussyn signs Adnan Sarwar’s upcoming project

Sonya Hussyn’s performance in Saraab was undeniably an award-winning performance. She is a phenomenal actor and while we wait for her next drama, Mor Moharaan and upcoming film, Tich Button to release, Sonya has shared the news of yet another exciting project.

The Ishq Zahe Naseeb starlet shares that her upcoming project will be a Adnan Sarwar directorial and is penned by Umera Ahmed.

“Thrilled to announce my next project with one of the most talented directors that we have in Pakistan Mr Adnan Sarwar. Written by the brilliant writer Umera Ahmed,” she posted with a picture.

Filmmaker Adnan Sarwar also shared the news announcing the new script. “We pour our hearts on paper. We write hard and clear about what hurts,” he wrote.

Judging from the picture of a uniform shared by Sonya, she seems to be playing the character of an SP named Sarah. The duration mentioned on the script is 40-minute runtime.

It seems that the actor has a knack for choosing roles that shed light on societal taboos or revolve around mental illness. This project might be another one in the chain and will have mental health awareness as an underlying theme. We will have to wait and watch how it is incorporated and tackled this time.

