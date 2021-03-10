Sonya Hussyn signs her next drama serial ‘Mor Moharaan’

Versatile star Sonya Hussyn has impressed us with her phenomenal performances in Aesi Hai Tanhai, Ishq Zah e Naseeb and the currently airing Saraab. Though her fans were not happy with the script of Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, the actor still did her best in the project. While her followers eagerly wait for her upcoming film — Tich Button — to release, Sonya is not slowing down and has signed a new TV drama.

The actor took to Instagram and announced her new project which has an interesting title, Mor Moharaan, but with a mysterious caption.

“The earth has music for those who listen.” Here’s to new beginnings and to my everlasting love for nature. Presenting Mor Moharaan,” she wrote.

Sonya posted a picture of the title page of her script which hints that the drama is about “Roohi ke rangoun ma rachi sachi mohabbaton ki dastaan”. It is written by Ali Moeen, and directed by Owais Khan, under the production of Seema Tahir Khan. We are not yet sure what is the subject of the drama but it seems to be revolving around stories of true love.

Keep watching this space to find out more about her co-actors in the drama.

