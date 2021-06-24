Sonya Hussyn thinks it’s heartbreaking that Mathira had to deal with depression alone

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn has openly spoken about mental illness and depression on various occasions. In fact, most of her recent work has addressed societal taboos or revolve around mental illness. So it came as a surprise for fans and followers when Pakistani model, host and VJ Mathira opened up about being bullied by the Saraab actor.

Mathira took to social media to reveal the nasty side of the industry. She shared that she was going through a tough time after her divorce, however, celebrities like Sonya ridiculed her.

“After my divorce dealing with depression, there was a time when I hated how I looked. I wanted to change myself to make myself feel better so I cut my hair and dyed it blonde,” she posted, sharing that this was when she was invited to the IPPA Awards in London and was travelling on the bus with other stars.

“I had my headphones on minding my own business when I got to know from other celebrities that miss Sonya Hussyn thought I was [a] she-male. I was so belittled that she was commenting on me when I didn’t say a word to anyone,” she further wrote.

Mathira went on to call Sonya fake, revealing that the only person who was kind to her at the time was Azfar Rehman. “All I want to say is that some people are pretty faces but ugly souls.”

Following the statement, Mathira shared another story on her Instagram clarifying that she doesn’t mean this as a publicity stunt but to remind people that as actors, people often don’t realise the damage they have done.”You may be a superstar or a diva but I’m sorry if you have an ugly personality who bullies people and does not realise their mistake, sorry you are trash,” she concluded

The Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida star was quick to take notice and respond.

“Just spoke to Mathira on call and glad that her misunderstandings have been cleared,” she wrote, admitting that depression is a terrible disease and that she was sad that Mathira had to go through it alone.

She went on to call Mathira her sister and wished her the best. Sonya also said that a lack of communication only leads to negativity.

Following the phone call, Mathira shared that she feels much better now, stating that she spoke up because she was hurt.

While there are no details about the actual event, let’s hope we can all learn to be a little compassionate. Kudos to Sonya Hussyn for calling Mathira and clearing the ‘misunderstanding’.

