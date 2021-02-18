Sooper’s new campaign ‘Hamesha Wala Pyar’ celebrates the power of everlasting love with celebrities

At the turn of a new decade, the world has changed drastically. Life slowed down for many due to an unfortunate pandemic enveloping the world, but even this dark cloud had a silver lining. We got time to stand still, take a breather and notice the little joys of life. Many of us realized how our hectic schedules were becoming a hinderance in living a happy and content life and how we were missing the real connections of ‘everlasting love’ with our family, friends and loved ones. Pakistan’s most beloved biscuit, Peek Freans Sooper’s recent campaign titled ‘Hamesha Wala Pyar’ is centered around the same thought; to highlight the importance of an everlasting love in our lives and to celebrate, cherish and value it with all our might.

#PeekFreansSooper, with its new TVC and digital campaign, has reestablished that everlasting love isn’t restricted to romantic relationships only. In fact, some of the best bonds are based on loyalty, sincerity, care and devotion and these emotions can develop amongst friends, a mother and her child, a granddad/grand mom and their grandchild, between spouses or siblings. However, the purest of connection is one that transcends all worldly ambitions and lasts forever without any conditions.

Many celebrities participated in the beautiful campaign by leaving fans guessing who could be their ‘Hamesha Wala Pyar’? Later, they revealed the importance of unconditional love in their lives and fans were shocked to see the big reveal. The stars share how they find happiness with their special someone in these simple moments; whether it is when they are enjoying a hearty laugh, sharing a cup of chai, meaningful conversations or senseless bickering.

Ramsha Khan posted how she missed the company of her #HameshaWalaPyar and then we found out who it is.

“Miles away from my mom but I always make sure to catch up on all the important things at tea time while munching on our favorite #PeekFreansSooper Thank you for reminding me just how much I always miss and need my #HameshaWalaPyar around me no matter what,” she wrote.

Zahid Ahmed praised his #HameshaWalaPyar i.e. a friend who became his family.

And she is none other than his better half!

Any guess who Sarah Khan considers her #HameshaWalaPyar?

An evening with her husband, having a cup of tea with Peek Freans Sooper is all she needs.

Iqra Aziz has a best friend who is her everlasting love!

“My day doesn’t start without tea time with my amma. That is what sets me up for the entire day! Thank you my #HameshaWalaPyar for all that you do for me and #PeekFreansSooper for reminding me to always appreciate and cherish this bond,” she wrote for her mom.

Imran Ashraf shared who is light in his life.

“Whenever I am around him I feel joyful. He is my eternal happiness and my #HameshaWalaPyar,” Imran wrote about his son, Roham.

Sanam Saeed shared that she loves soaking up the sun with her #HamesaWalaPyar.

“Can’t beat a sibling bond. No one really gets you like they do and nothing is more comforting knowing that. Couldn’t be happier than getting to do every day things with one of my #HameshaWalaPyar Here is to forever finding comfort in gardening and tea time with our favorite #PeekFreansSooper,” she wrote.

The stripes on the pictures posted by celebrities signify the new packaging of Peek Freans Sooper. Th iconic stripes of the biscuit are now a part of its packaging as well. As Pakistan’s most beloved and consumed cookie, the love that consumers have for the biscuit equates it to being “Soul Food” that symbolizes moments of togetherness that leave a mark on all our everlasting bonds.

