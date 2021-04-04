Spotify: Atif Aslam is the most streamed local artist in Pakistan

Audio streaming platform Spotify which has been entertaining global markets since 2008 officially launched in Pakistan last month. Since then, several music enthusiasts in the country have been able to enjoy their favourite music for free.

Spotify’s launch is a victory for the listeners and musicians in Pakistan. In fact, a team of local music experts has curated unique playlists for Pakistani listeners. The localised playlists include Hot Hits Pakistan, Pakistani Rock Hits, Pakistani EDM 10, Dream OSTs, and Loadshedding Longings.

Concluding from the streaming portal’s top artists, songs, and editorial playlists, it has been recognised that Pakistani listeners are huge fans of Young Stunners where 3 out of the top 5 songs were by them. Atif Aslam wins the first spot in the most streamed local artists category, followed by Young Stunners and Asim Azhar.

The top playlists present Pakistan’s diverse music taste, ranging from tracks made for gaming to Hot Hits Pakistan which features the biggest local and global tracks in the country. Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad were amongst the top five cities with the most Spotify streams.

Top streamed local artists in Pakistan:

Atif Aslam

Young Stunners

Asim Azhar

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Top streamed local songs in Pakistan

Young Stunners – Gumaan

Asim Azhar, Zenab Fatimah Sultan – Ghalat Fehmi – From “Superstar”

Rap Demon, Young Stunners – Don’t Mind

Atif Aslam, Velo Sound Station – Kadi Te Has Bol

KR$NA, Young Stunners – Quarantine

Most popular playlists in Pakistan:

Today’s Top Hits

Mega Hit Mix

Mood Booster

Top Gaming Tracks

Hot Hits Pakistan

Offering 70+ million tracks across 170 markets worldwide, Spotify gives users a fully personalized listening experience.

