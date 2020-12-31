Srha Asghar ties the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony

Our beloved Washma from Pyar Ke Saqday and choti from Ek Jhoothi Love Story, Srha Asghar has entered into a new chapter of her life as she has tied the knot on Wednesday, 30th December, 2020.

The actress shared pictures from her Nikkah ceremony on Instagram and was soon showered with prayers and good wishes from her co-actors and followers:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

Srha was clad in a white and gold Hania Kamran gharara dress and wore mang teeka and jhoomar to add to her traditional look. She paired a maroon velvet shawl with it. The groom, Umar Murtaza, was dressed in a black kameez shalwar with maroon waistcoat.

Take a look at the pictures she shared on her Instagram stories:

Her co-stars from Pyar Ke Sadqay, Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan wished her lots of happiness on this new journey.

comments