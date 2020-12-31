To top
31 Dec

Srha Asghar ties the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony

by Entertainment Desk
Srha

Our beloved Washma from Pyar Ke Saqday and choti from Ek Jhoothi Love Story, Srha Asghar has entered into a new chapter of her life as she has tied the knot on Wednesday, 30th December, 2020.

The actress shared pictures from her Nikkah ceremony on Instagram and was soon showered with prayers and good wishes from her co-actors and followers:

 

 

Srha was clad in a white and gold Hania Kamran gharara dress and wore mang teeka and jhoomar to add to her traditional look. She paired a maroon velvet shawl with it. The groom, Umar Murtaza, was dressed in a black kameez shalwar with maroon waistcoat.

Take a look at the pictures she shared on her Instagram stories:

 

 

Srha

 

Srha

 

Srha

 

Srha

 

Srha

 

 

Her co-stars from Pyar Ke Sadqay, Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan wished her lots of happiness on this new journey.

 

 

