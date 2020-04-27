Stars go down memory lane with throwback photos from shoots

What started as a small throwback challenge has turned into celebrities reminiscing old memories. The #MeAt20Challenge was just a fun contest where everyone shared pictures of their 20-year-old selves. However, it seems that Pakistani celebrities loved the dare and are still continuing the fun with several throwback pictures of their good old times in the industry.

Here are some clicks that we not only loved but they have sentimental value:

Humayun Saeed shared a very interesting picture from the sets of his drama, Lakh Chale Ri Gori, from MANY years ago, it seems. He was acting opposite Atiqa Odho as his leading lady with Marina Khan as the director. It’s hard to imagine a world where Humayun starred opposite a heroine who now appears in maternal roles mostly, whereas Humayun is still playing lead roles as the hero.

Atiqa Odho also shared a throwback photo of herself and the entire cast of one of her old dramas, Harjaee, where we can see younger versions of many stars of today, including Faisal Quraishi and Faisal Rehman.

Faisal Rehman shared several throwbacks from his earlier sets. Jokingly poking fun at the meme-worthy content his old pictures have produced.

Faysal Quraishi also shared an old picture from several years ago where he stands tall next to Adnan Siddiqui and Aijaz Aslam.

“Blast from the past. 8 years. Time flies and yeah waqt bhi guzar jaye ga (This time will also pass),” Faysal wrote.

Director Mehreen Jabbar also shared her own version of a throwback with a BTS picture from the sets of Malaal from 2009. She wrote: “Memories of Malal (2009). Photos by the late Madiha Aijaz.”

This is quite interesting that even in these desperate times, we get to see the journey of our favourite stars. Like Faysal, we’re also hoping this time also passes quickly, but until then please keep the throwback photos coming!

