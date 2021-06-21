Stars share priceless memories with their dads to celebrate Father’s Day

Not as popular and celebrated as Mother’s Day, especially in Pakistan, but Father’s Day gives us a chance to remember the sacrifices our dads made to make us smile. On every third Sunday of June, the day is celebrated to wish these silent and resilient heroes.

Many celebrities also celebrate this day with their fathers or the father-figures in their lives and share memories and pictures on social media to honour their biggest support, their dads. Here are a few write heartfelt messages:

Anoushay Ashraf

“Happy Father’s Day to this legend! Traveler. Reader. Sports enthusiast. Fashion ‘icon’. Comedian. The life of the party. Thanks for the open communication. Your time, generosity, wisdom, knowledge and patience with your children has paid off. Your kids are heroes. Well done. Love you till infinity. And then beyond. Thanks Dad, for everything.”

Imran Abbas

“Tu muskura jahan bhi hai tu muskura….” Papa! You’ve left a void in my heart which can’t be filled till we meet again..Happy Father’s Day.”

Sanam Jung

“Happy Fathers Day to the person who taught me to differentiate between right and wrong , who taught me kindness, who taught me giving away rather than holding back. Thank you for pushing me to become a National swimmer and representing Pak Navy, thank you for personally training me to become a champion!”

Ushna Shah

“Happy Fathers’ Day to my mom, my brothers (especially the eldest one), my sisters and even the cousins/mamus who stepped in for the role on occasion. I love you all so much!”

Adnan Siddiqui

“His ‘I love you’ is clasping your hand, patting your back, tapping your head, ruffling your hair and……denying permission for a night out with friends #HappyFathersDay to the only hero of our lives.”

Ali Sethi

“Happy Father’s Day to Najam Sethi — who apparently saw my long fingers when I was born and declared (happily) that I would be an artist. Thank you for being a kindhearted radical, our simultaneous safe space and instigator — we love you and celebrate you every day. (photo by me, obviously).”

Junaid Khan

“Having a father like mine has always been one of my biggest strengths. So much to learn from him and when I apply that exact same learning as a father I realise how blessed I am to have him. Thank you ABBU for teaching us so much about life and fatherhood. And to my 2 beautiful boys.. I hope and pray that I will always love you, support you and be there for you!! Happy Father’s to all the Fathers out there.”

Faysal Quraishi

“Missing you pappa #fathersday #abidquraishi”

