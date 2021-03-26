To top
26 Mar

Strings is no more: Bilal Maqsood & Faisal Kapadia part ways after 33 years

by Entertainment Desk
Strings

To fans disappointment, one of the most beloved bands of Pakistan and also one that has lasted for over three decades — Strings — comprising two key members, Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, has disbanded.

The band, that gave us chartbusters like Sar Kiye Ye Pahar, Anjanay, Zinda Hoon and a list of hit songs and albums like Duur and Dhaani, has officially announced the end of their musical journey on Thursday night.

The band posted their official statement on Strings Instagram page:

“This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude Strings. The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well,” their announcement stated.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Strings (@stringsonline)

 

They ended it with a thank you note as well as an assurance that both Faisal and Bilal will remain friends forever!

“While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything.”

Both band members also shared the same post on their personal social media accounts and received an overwhelming response by celebrities, fellow artists as well as their followers, as everyone was asking “WHY?”

 

Strings

 

 

Strings

 

Strings

Strings

 

If we go by the band’s history, mentioned on Strings’ website, the band was initially started by four college students — Bilal Maqsood (vocals and guitars), Faisal Kapadia (vocals), Rafiq Wazir Ali (synthesizer) and Kareem Bashir Bhoy (bass guitar) — in 1988. However, they disbanded in 1992, and later Faisal and Bilal made a comeback in 2000.

 

Strings

A throwback picture of Strings

 

The band last performed Pyar Ka Rog at Velo Sound Station and also released an album titled ‘Strings Thirty’ in 2019.

Thank you for the songs and memories!

