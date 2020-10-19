Style File: 10 best & worst looks from ‘Emily in Paris’

Since Lily Collin’s Emily in Paris is all the rage on social media as well as has been one of the top trending shows on Netflix in Pakistan, it feels quite right to break down the show that is all about Parisian fashion and culture. Despite being based on several clichés, some problematic story arcs and a very superficial portrayal of French people, the show is quite popular in the masses.

Whether it is due to our inability to travel internationally or the fashion that’s caught our eye (or a love interest that can cook aka Gabriel played by Lucas Bravo), all in all Emily Cooper’s hassle-free life as an American moving to Paris for a job and settling in the City of Lights with such ease has made us a little whimsical and hence most of us are enjoying the escapist comedy-drama series.

Emily, the titular character, has given us looks that can be replicated but there are many which are complete fashion faux pas from head to toe. Surprisingly the show’s styling is done by the famous costume designer Patricia Fields who has Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada to her credit. However, here Emily’s fashion was intentionally kept outlandish at times so as to show the contrast with her French peers.

So here we are listing down worst and best looks from the TV show so that you don’t mistakenly dress up like Eiffel Tower:

Starting with the WORST of the lot

1. Because Emily did!

Emily literally wore an Eiffel Tower on her blouse to her first day to work. There is no way that one can ace that printed blouse however, Emily took the faux pas to another level with those Paris-emblazoned Christian Louboutin shows and a snake printed skirt. A complete NO!

2. The how-old-is-Emily moment

People are wondering how old Emily is for different reasons but some of her looks really made me wonder if she skipped college and directly came to work from school. Her unhealthy obsessions with hats and layering is a bit problematic throughout the series. A white lace shirt with a black graphic print top and a red hat, send her to detention please!

3. Patchwork disaster

What is this patchwork dress (by Dope Tavio) with layers of stripes, plaid, glitter, military print and fuchsia lace. Even a Chanel ‘Round as Earth’ bag and a beautiful cardigan couldn’t salvage the look.

4. A hodgepodge of sorts

Coco Chanel was right when she said that you should always take on thing off when you leave the house. Someone should give it to Emily before season 2 begins. Even with right color combinations, she should give a break to her berets or her jackets.

5. Playful Moschino coat

Okay, this Moschino coat with shoes printed on it is a tricky choice; it is kitschy and an acquired taste in fashion which is hard to pull off. Though I don’t have any reservations with the choice of coat and the Staud bag with it, the bejewelled collar looked a bit too much.

Wrapping with some of the BEST looks

6. The Audrey Hepburn moment

Dressed in a black dress with a chevron self-print, Emily looked like Audrey Hepburn here. The Christian Siriano dress is beautiful to look at and Emily has complemented it nicely with furry jacket, a disco ball-esque bag and pretty head jellewery.

7. Her Pink coats are to die for

Emily may have gone OTT in most of her outfit and color choices but some of them have paid off. Her pink coats, for instance, are an instant hit in the fashion circle. She paired this bright pink Kenzo coat with a pastel T-shirt and black tights. Another Asos River Island collarless coat that she appeared in was a must-buy for your wardrobe. Very practical!

At another instance, she had a head-to-toe fuchsia moment which is quite hard to pull off. Even fuchsia socks and heels don’t make us cringe as some of her other fashion choices do. However, this fuchsia coat, jumper and skirt situation is LOVE. Thank God, she forgot the hat!

8. In Pierre Cadault collection

Emily was seen in a fictional designer Pierre Cadault’s collection. The white sculptural couture gown is actually by Stéphane Rollaned but it was indeed an head-turning moment for Emily. Don’t ask what happens next!

9. When she painted it yellow

Though not very innovative in aesthetics, this yellow Ganni moment was one of the highlights in the series. Mainly because Emily didn’t spoil it with clashing prints and colors. This printed Ganni set (a silk mix top and asymmetric print midi skirt) looks quite refreshing when paired with a black studded belt and Patricia Field’s Canary Hand Bag.

10. Green with envy

We love a good green combination and Emily looked fine in this Chanel green jacket paired with Brandy Melville Cara skirt and Staud Mini Bissett Bag and a floral neck scarf. We’re not so sure about the Christian Louboutin ‘So Kate’ Collage Boots here but well… we should definitely ditch that hat!

Let us know in the comments section what are some of your favourite looks from the series.

