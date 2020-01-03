Style File: 5 minimalistic makeup trends for 2020

Welcome to the year 2020 and guess what, minimalism is trending. In what you ask? Highlighters, blushes, eyeshadows, lip tints, mascaras. Yes, you got it right! In makeup, currently, less is always more, especially in Pakistan where the humidity in the air makes your face a frying pan ready to fry all the pakoras. Moving on to minimalism, most beauty experts don’t prefer all those cake-y layers of foundation, contour sticks, concealers, primers and what not. And all that’s basically just to hide all the blemishes on our faces which are a result of extensive use of makeup in the first place.

2020 takes glow one notch higher with enhancing only one face feature per look, going for glossy lips or soft eyes complementing healthy looking skin. Keep reading to discover the five top makeup trends that will be dominant in beauty this year and how to get them:

1. NON-TOURING

This word simply put can be described as when someone asks you about your skincare routine and you tell them that you drink a lot of water. Perhaps, they will believe you, but for 2020, radiant looking skin can be achieved using illuminating base products. To get that dewy face, you can shop a diverse range from here.

2. THICK LASHES

Take your lashes to new heights this year. The thicker and fuller lashes trend has become more popular with lash extensions, but those who are still old school and want to keep it easy on the budget can shop the ultimate 2-in-1 mascara here.

3. GLOW UP

Go all out with prominently highlighted cheek bones, brow lines and cupid’s bow. We want more light so our facial features shimmer and shine. Liquid illuminators give skin an almost glass-like finish, creating a beautiful luminous glow. Their consistency is usually that of a lightweight moisturizer, and while it does absorb into the skin, its slick and glossy finish remains on the surface all day. To wear the trend, shop the MAC Strobe Cream here.

4. ULTRA GLOSSY LIPS

Shifting from the extreme matte lip look, a gloss effect on the lips will be a major trend for 2020. It has already made its debut on spring 2020 runways. Shop these lip glosses here.

5. SOFT & SMOKEY EYES

Although glitter eyes were a major trend in 2019, 2020 is bringing back softer to barely-there smokey eyes with minimum accentuation. It has already debuted on the runway for Tom Ford this year. Shop revolutionized neutral eyeshadows here.

As minimalistic and low key as these trends are, these looks are here to stay. And we are loving the effortless, barely there makeup looks on brides, models, runways and basically everyone. What do you think?

