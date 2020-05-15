Style File: 5 timeless & chic pieces to buy during lockdown

Do you also get tired by never finding the right outfit for the right occasion? Do you often not have clothing pieces that complement each other? That’s because these days designers and brands usually opt for seasonal fashion, minting more money that way. Hence, investing in timeless and classic pieces is the way forward. They will help you dress up throughout the year, season after season, and are equally valuable to put together a new look.

Haute Stop has recently started selling a beautiful range of clothes by Deen And Keenu which are cool, chic, contemporary and stylish. These are classic pieces as they help you finish off any incomplete look. These pieces give your look that personalized oomph factor that you need. Check these boski pants that can be paired easily with eastern and western clothes. You can shop these boski drawstring pants here.

Often we like to test our limits buy going the extra mile and designing our own clothes. This unstitched piece by Sonya Battla is a treat for sore eyes. The fabric needs a hint of embellishments and it becomes perfect for a day gathering or a night out. You can shop her timeless collection here.

One can never have too many of white pants; they get dirty all the time. And we have tons in different styles and designs. One that caught our attention is this with delicate detailing on the ends. Shop it here.

You can never go wrong with a blue outfit. It befriends all skin colors and is always a lifesaver. This particular number is our pick because it is bold, classy and graceful. Get your hands on this matching two-piece set from Ego’s Eid Collection. Shop this co-ord set here.

Summer in Pakistan is unbearable and we are always on the look out for airy clothes. Your hunt stops here because we have the perfect white bat-winged sleeves top to add to your closet. It’s chic and white to feel cool in any extreme temperature. Another fun highlight is its corded neckline. Shop here.

In this quarantine, online shopping has become a ritual for most of us. Girls love to shop, so better buy something that will look à la mode whenever you are able to get out of the house and socialize. Let us know if you liked our picks. What are your favorites?

comments