Style File: Get Shaista Lodhi’s timeless look spotted at Jeeto Pakistan League

The pomp and show of Ramazan transmissions is somewhat dialed down this year due to the global pandemic and its impact. Television gatherings are small and majority of the team spirit and public participation is being displayed via digital channels. However, stars are still entertaining the viewers by gracing these shows with their presence, leaving lockdown anxiety and tension at home, and looking as pretty as a picture. Take a cue from Shaista Lodhi’s timeless look spotted at ARY Digital’s Jeeto Pakistan League last night.

Clad in an earthy tone of beige, Shaista’s attire was by Beats Pakistan. What instantly caught our attention (after the soothing color) was the gharara and the intricate work on it. So, we thought why not give you a rundown of how to take inspiration from this traditional attire for Eid ul Fitr and style a new look:

Ghararas are forever!

Eid is all about celebrating traditions and what better way to rejoice than wear a classic cotton gharara on the occasion. You must have seen your grandmothers looking their graceful best in these lightweight cotton ghararas, mainly because they are tradition and class wrapped in a few yards of fabric. A cotton gharara like Shaista’s is perfect for the hot and humid summer in Pakistan.

Keep it simple

Simple, elegant and statement-making, the beauty of this traditional outfit is that it makes you stand out without any fuss. Don’t opt for lavish numbers (best suited for weddings and mehndis) and find one with intricate threadwork over hemlines of the shirt and where the gharara touches your knee. Like Shaista, keep the shirt shorter, preferably knee-length and pair with a dupatta in contrasting tone. This sophisticated and rich combo will make your look memorable.

Invest in slow fashion

Judging by the economics of the fashion industry which is expected post this pandemic, this is an ideal time to invest in slow fashion, that isn’t a fly-by trend. Buy attire that will last for a few years down the line and always stay in vogue. Pick a color and silhouette that flatters your body type and try different shirt designs that work for you. A gharara is a staple piece that you can easily experiment with by pairing it with different shirts and dupattas.

Makeup

With a somber color like beige, Shaista went for a soft and dewy makeup. You can change according to the color of your dress but summer season calls for light and understated looks. Opt for a no makeup look with coral or pink lips, highlighter and hint of blush.

Jewellery

While Shaista resorted to a no-accessory look, a gharara looks pretty with traditional jewellery. Opt for oxidized pieces — jhumkas, chokers, statement rings or bangles — but always keep the design of your outfit in mind. Wear a comfy jooti or a khussa to complete the look.

comments