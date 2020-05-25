Style File: Here’s what our favourite stars wore on Eid

Though Eid has arrived this year after a series of tragedies, a ray of happiness is always welcome and what better way to celebrate life than the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr. Unfortunately, we are practicing social distancing so Eid’s joy won’t be the same however you can always dress up and take mandatory Eid selfies.
We tried to look for our favourite celebrity looks this year (one of Eid’s pastimes) but couldn’t find many as out stars are mourning the recent loss of lives. A few posted their family pictures on Instagram so here are some of the stand-out looks sported by our beloved stars:
We love how our captain of women’s football team, Hajra Khan, embraced Pakistani culture in this navy blue awami suit.
Hareem Farooq donned a beautiful Maria B number and shared it with a poem.
Mushkil hai waqt, lekin himmat qaim hai, Mushkil hai raasta lekin chalnay ka hosla buland hai, Raat behad kaali hai lekin roshni ki umeed abhi zinda hai, Ansoonon ki barish hai lekin muskrane ki taaqat ab bhi jawaan hai Aao, aaj mil kar mushkilaat ko ye peghaam pauhancha den, hum thakay zaroor hain lekin haaray nahain, bauhat roye zaroor hain lekin mayoos nahin hain. Aao mil kar ek baar phir khushiyon ki umeed jaga den. Aao mil kar ek baar phir umeed ki kiran se mayoosion ko dara den. Aao aaj mil kar khuda ka shukar adaa karen Keh aaj ye bura waqt humen achay waqton ki emhiyat sikha gaya. Chaand raat mubarak 🌙 👗: @mariabofficial 💄: @depilexgroup @fatimanoordepilex 📸: @fatographyofficial
Feroze Khan shared a picture with his wife, Alizey.
Saboor Aly donned a parrot green outfit by Zara Shahjahan for a television appearance.
#jeevaypakistan #expressentertainment @zarashahjahanofficial
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt shared a picture to mark their first Eid with daughter, Amal.
Sarah Khan was seen in a lavender dress at a show.
Eid Mubarak! 💖 PS. These pimples on my face are diamonds. Wearing @farahandfatima 📸 @asadsyed4 @arydigital.tv
Ayesha Omar looked pretty in an all-white ensemble.
Ayeza Khan only shared pictures of her adorable kids and left us wanting for more.
Children are innocent they don’t know what’s happening around us, they always expect the same smile on our faces. This eid is dedicated to my kids. Thankyou for bringing smile on our faces even in this difficult phase of our life. Thankyou @ansabjahangirstudio for sending the beautiful outfits to my kids and make their eid even more special ❤️ Eid mubarak once again.
Finally, here is Ayeza & Danish’s Eid picture.
Ahmed Ali Butt wore a green kurta this Eid.
To all our muslim brothers and sisters around the world and to my Pakistan… EID MUBARAK. Allah bless you and your family, keep us safe and healthy and remembering the ones we lost. ALLAH khair aur Karam fermai…ameen. #eidmubarak Thanks @ricimelion for the comfortable eidi
Sania Mirza shared an adorable picture with son, Izhaan.
Junaid Khan looked dapper in shalwar, kurta and waist coat.
Fahad Mustafa was seen in his signature look with sun-glasses.
Zhalay Sarhadi expressed deep gratitude on this Eid and posted a picture with her daughter, Anaya. Both of them were wearing Maria B.
The same Eid fervor wasn’t in the air but we managed beautiful clothes lovingly sent to us by @mariabofficial 💛💙❤️ for both Anaya and I. A big thank you to her 😘 We managed a few smiles and felt a deep gratitude for being able to do so!!! Much love from all of us and a prayer for better times to come 😊🥰💙🙏 #2020 #eid #family #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy