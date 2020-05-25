Style File: Here’s what our favourite stars wore on Eid

Though Eid has arrived this year after a series of tragedies, a ray of happiness is always welcome and what better way to celebrate life than the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr. Unfortunately, we are practicing social distancing so Eid’s joy won’t be the same however you can always dress up and take mandatory Eid selfies.

We tried to look for our favourite celebrity looks this year (one of Eid’s pastimes) but couldn’t find many as out stars are mourning the recent loss of lives. A few posted their family pictures on Instagram so here are some of the stand-out looks sported by our beloved stars:

We love how our captain of women’s football team, Hajra Khan, embraced Pakistani culture in this navy blue awami suit.

View this post on Instagram A blessed and peaceful Eid Mubarik to everyone! 🌙 A post shared by Hajra Khan (@hajrakhan.14) on May 24, 2020 at 2:11am PDT

Hareem Farooq donned a beautiful Maria B number and shared it with a poem.

Feroze Khan shared a picture with his wife, Alizey.

View this post on Instagram – Eid Mubarak ✨🌹 A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan) on May 24, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

Saboor Aly donned a parrot green outfit by Zara Shahjahan for a television appearance.

View this post on Instagram #jeevaypakistan #expressentertainment @zarashahjahanofficial A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly) on May 23, 2020 at 3:55pm PDT

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt shared a picture to mark their first Eid with daughter, Amal.

View this post on Instagram First Eid with Amal ! #familyiseverything #eidmubarak A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt) on May 24, 2020 at 8:12am PDT

Sarah Khan was seen in a lavender dress at a show.

Ayesha Omar looked pretty in an all-white ensemble.

Ayeza Khan only shared pictures of her adorable kids and left us wanting for more.

Finally, here is Ayeza & Danish’s Eid picture.

View this post on Instagram Eid mubarak A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on May 25, 2020 at 3:15am PDT

Ahmed Ali Butt wore a green kurta this Eid.

Sania Mirza shared an adorable picture with son, Izhaan.

Junaid Khan looked dapper in shalwar, kurta and waist coat.

View this post on Instagram #eidmubarak 👕 @ricimelion 👞 @tlchandmadeshoes A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on May 24, 2020 at 3:43am PDT

Fahad Mustafa was seen in his signature look with sun-glasses.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak ♥️ A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on May 23, 2020 at 9:53pm PDT

Zhalay Sarhadi expressed deep gratitude on this Eid and posted a picture with her daughter, Anaya. Both of them were wearing Maria B.

comments