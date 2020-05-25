To top
25 May

Style File: Here’s what our favourite stars wore on Eid

by Entertainment Desk
Eid

Though Eid has arrived this year after a series of tragedies, a ray of happiness is always welcome and what better way to celebrate life than the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr. Unfortunately, we are practicing social distancing so Eid’s joy won’t be the same however you can always dress up and take mandatory Eid selfies.



We tried to look for our favourite celebrity looks this year (one of Eid’s pastimes) but couldn’t find many as out stars are mourning the recent loss of lives. A few posted their family pictures on Instagram so here are some of the stand-out looks sported by our beloved stars:

We love how our captain of women’s football team, Hajra Khan, embraced Pakistani culture in this navy blue awami suit.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A blessed and peaceful Eid Mubarik to everyone! 🌙

A post shared by Hajra Khan (@hajrakhan.14) on

 

Hareem Farooq donned a beautiful Maria B number and shared it with a poem.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mushkil hai waqt, lekin himmat qaim hai, Mushkil hai raasta lekin chalnay ka hosla buland hai, Raat behad kaali hai lekin roshni ki umeed abhi zinda hai, Ansoonon ki barish hai lekin muskrane ki taaqat ab bhi jawaan hai Aao, aaj mil kar mushkilaat ko ye peghaam pauhancha den, hum thakay zaroor hain lekin haaray nahain, bauhat roye zaroor hain lekin mayoos nahin hain. Aao mil kar ek baar phir khushiyon ki umeed jaga den. Aao mil kar ek baar phir umeed ki kiran se mayoosion ko dara den. Aao aaj mil kar khuda ka shukar adaa karen Keh aaj ye bura waqt humen achay waqton ki emhiyat sikha gaya. Chaand raat mubarak 🌙 👗: @mariabofficial 💄: @depilexgroup @fatimanoordepilex 📸: @fatographyofficial

A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq) on

 

Feroze Khan shared a picture with his wife, Alizey.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

– Eid Mubarak ✨🌹

A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan) on

 

Saboor Aly donned a parrot green outfit by Zara Shahjahan for a television appearance.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#jeevaypakistan #expressentertainment @zarashahjahanofficial

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly) on

 

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt shared a picture to mark their first Eid with daughter, Amal.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

First Eid with Amal ! #familyiseverything #eidmubarak

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt) on

 

Sarah Khan was seen in a lavender dress at a show.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Eid Mubarak! 💖 PS. These pimples on my face are diamonds. Wearing @farahandfatima 📸 @asadsyed4 @arydigital.tv

A post shared by سارھ خان🌹 (@sarahkhanofficial) on

 

Ayesha Omar looked pretty in an all-white ensemble.

 

 

Ayeza Khan only shared pictures of her adorable kids and left us wanting for more.

 

 

Finally, here is Ayeza & Danish’s Eid picture.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Eid mubarak

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

 

 

Ahmed Ali Butt wore a green kurta this Eid.

 

 

Sania Mirza shared an adorable picture with son, Izhaan.

 

Junaid Khan looked dapper in shalwar, kurta and waist coat.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#eidmubarak 👕 @ricimelion 👞 @tlchandmadeshoes

A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on

 

Fahad Mustafa was seen in his signature look with sun-glasses.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Eid Mubarak ♥️

A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on

 

Zhalay Sarhadi expressed deep gratitude on this Eid and posted a picture with her daughter, Anaya. Both of them were wearing Maria B.

 

 

