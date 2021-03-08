To top
8 Mar

Style File: Rehmat Ajmal exudes old world charm in her wedding look

by Entertainment Desk
Rehmat Ajmal

Model turned actor Rehmat Ajmal tied the knot with Tayyab Saleem over the past weekend in an intimate ceremony, and had everyone fall in one with her vintage look. The event, her dress as well as the light makeup served as a refreshing change from jewellery and makeup-laden brides that we see everywhere (and we don’t mind as long as the ceremonies follow SOPs).

Rehmat opted for a regal look in a pastel and gold Zara Shahjahan gharara ensemble and paired it with traditional gold and pearl jewellery. She wore a jhoomar, mang tikka along with a thin nath to go with the choker. She kept her makeup minimal and soft with bold brows and kohl rimmed eyes.

Read: In pictures & videos: Model Rehmat Ajmal shines at her mayun ceremony

 

Rehmat Ajmal

 

 

Her husband complemented the look with a plain off-white sherwani with gold buttons and chain brooch. Here are some pictures and an emotional rukhsati video from the wedding:

 

Rehmat Ajmal

 

Rehmat Ajmal

 

 

Rehmat Ajmal

 

Rehmat Ajmal

 

Rehmat Ajmal

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rehmat T. Saleem (@rehmatajmal)

 

Rehmat has changed her name to Rehmat T. Saleem on Instagram, while her wedding hashtag is #RemaTay. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Picture credits: Pictroizzah

