To top
18 May

Style File: Sana Javed is summer spot on!

by The Haute Team
Fashion & Style, Featured

It’s summer and all of us could use a little sunshine to lift our mood!



The Look: Sana Javed gets her summer look just right with a sun-kissed yellow cotton chikankari angarkha suit from the Ansab Jahangir Studio, just perfect for a sunny Sunday. We love how her attire is simple and yet stylish enough to make a summer statement and bring back the minimalistic ‘some’ in Karachi’s ‘summer’. 

A special mention goes out to the organza embroidery and lace detailing on her muslin dupatta. The flowing fabric is embellished meticulously with contrasting white floral motifs and hand embroidered organza sides on both pallus, bordered with a net lace, and similar patterned lace detailing on the short sleeves and hemline of the angarkha.

Sana has accessorized her look with discreet, floral patterned pearl earrings and gorgeous transparent heels.

 

 

Hair & Makeup To top off her classic look, Sana has allowed her hair a casual feel with a centre parting and loosely tonged curls. She dazzles with a chic nude rose lip color, fresh kohl eye liner and a tinge of amber rouge. 

Note: V-neck Angarkhas are trending this summer and can be worn with modal dhoti pants, palazzos, flared pants and even churridars. Trending colours to try and help you cope with this year’s COVID quarantined summer are: dark pink, powder blue, mint green and chanderi yellow. 

Quick Tip: Try a white chikan angarkha and randomly pair it with an organza embroidered dupatta in the above mentioned colours! 

comments

The Haute Team

This article is written by one of our competent team members.

Previous post
Atif Aslam’s powerful Asma-ul-Husna video isn’t original after all
Next post
Ertuğrul: Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan wants to visit Pakistan
You might also like
What to wear for a responsible yet festive Eid this year – Part 2
May 15, 2020
Sana Javed
Sana Javed has signed his next film, Humayun Saeed reveals in Jeeto Pakistan League
May 14, 2020
Sana Javed
Exclusive: Sana Javed answers tough questions about Ruswai’s finale, Salman’s death & much more
April 15, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.