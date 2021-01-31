Style File: Take a cue from celebrities on how to wear Pantone Colours of the Year 2021

If you are unaware, Pantone Color Institute introduced not one but two colours this year as the highlight for the New Year. Keeping in mind the unprecedented times the whole world has faced in the last year and how we are still struggling with the challenges of a pandemic, the authority has also chosen unpredictable shades to represent 2021 — Ultimate gray and Illuminating.

Symobolizing positivity and strength, the two tones make a unique blend which is quite uncommon in the fashion circuit. So we have compiled how celebrities have already started donning the colours in several artistic ways in order to understand how to incorporate the two shades in our everyday wardrobe as well as formal attire.

The two shades are totally opposite in the colour spectrum and this represent the varying and conflicting moods we experience during a pandemic. The colours, however, complement each other but it is not necessary that you always wear them in combination.

Here are some local and international styling inspirations:

At 2020’s Golden Globe Awards, Illuminating — a bright yellow hue — was seen on the likes of Cate Blanchett in a sculptural Mary Katrantzou dress, Sienna Miller in a bohemian-inspired Gucci dress and Zoey Deutch in a Seventies-inspired Fendi jumpsuit.

Katrina Kaif in a yellow summer dress.

Kiran Malik in Zara Shahjahan’s Coco Lawn.

Ayesha Omar in a tie & dye yellow and off-white sari by Wajahat Mansoor.

For Ultimate Gray, Ariana Grande turned to the hue for her Grammys look, which was a Cinderella-inspired voluminous Giambattista Valli gown.

Thandie Newton in Burberry at HBO’s Westworld season three premiere in 2020.

Sonam Kapoor dressed in gray tartan co-ords.

Iqra Aziz in a tailored ash gray pantsuit by Bisma Akbar.

Mawra Hocane in Gray Daisy Separates by Wear Chirine.

Mix & match the two distinct shades

Interestingly, these two hues were quite popular in runway shows in the last few years. We wonder if the designers had predicted the mood of 2021 or Pantone took an inspiration?

Off-White’s fall 2019 show — “His & Hers” — also took place on a checkerboard of yellow and gray squares.

Pallid gray and sun yellow also happen to be quite beloved Prada colours.

comments