31 Jan

Style File: Take a cue from celebrities on how to wear Pantone Colours of the Year 2021

by Syeda Zehra
If you are unaware, Pantone Color Institute introduced not one but two colours this year as the highlight for the New Year. Keeping in mind the unprecedented times the whole world has faced in the last year and how we are still struggling with the challenges of a pandemic, the authority has also chosen unpredictable shades to represent 2021 — Ultimate gray and Illuminating.

Symobolizing positivity and strength, the two tones make a unique blend which is quite uncommon in the fashion circuit. So we have compiled how celebrities have already started donning the colours in several artistic ways in order to understand how to incorporate the two shades in our everyday wardrobe as well as formal attire.

The two shades are totally opposite in the colour spectrum and this represent the varying and conflicting moods we experience during a pandemic. The colours, however, complement each other but it is not necessary that you always wear them in combination.

Here are some local and international styling inspirations:

 

At 2020’s Golden Globe Awards, Illuminating — a bright yellow hue — was seen on the likes of Cate Blanchett in a sculptural Mary Katrantzou dress, Sienna Miller in a bohemian-inspired Gucci dress and Zoey Deutch in a Seventies-inspired Fendi jumpsuit.

 

Cate Blanchett

 

Sienna Miller

 

Zoey Deutch

 

Katrina Kaif in a yellow summer dress.

 

                                         Katrina Kaif

 

Kiran Malik in Zara Shahjahan’s Coco Lawn.

 

Kiran Malik

 

Ayesha Omar in a tie & dye yellow and off-white sari by Wajahat Mansoor. 

 

                                               Ayesha Omar

 

 

For Ultimate Gray, Ariana Grande turned to the hue for her Grammys look, which was a Cinderella-inspired voluminous Giambattista Valli gown.

 

Ariana Grande

 

Thandie Newton in Burberry at HBO’s Westworld season three premiere in 2020.

 

Thandie Newton

 

Sonam Kapoor dressed in gray tartan co-ords.

 

Sonam Kapoor

 

Iqra Aziz in a tailored ash gray pantsuit by Bisma Akbar.

                           Iqra Aziz

 

Mawra Hocane in Gray Daisy Separates by Wear Chirine.

 

  Mawra Hocane

 

Mix & match the two distinct shades

 

Interestingly, these two hues were quite popular in runway shows in the last few years. We wonder if the designers had predicted the mood of 2021 or Pantone took an inspiration?

Off-White’s fall 2019 show — “His & Hers” — also took place on a checkerboard of yellow and gray squares.

 

Off-White Fall 2019

 

Pallid gray and sun yellow also happen to be quite beloved Prada colours.

 

Prada Spring 21

 

Prada Spring 2016

 

