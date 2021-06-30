Style File: Ushna Shah aces the summer wedding look

There’s no denying that Ushna Shah is one of the finest actors on television today; the diverse range of roles that she manages to tackle effortlessly is testament to her craft. Currently portraying the strong and emancipated Noor in drama serial Akhir Kab Tak, Ushna is playing the very protective elder sister to Fajar, an under confident young girl who is also a rape survivor.

The drama serial, while based on a sensitive and serious underlying theme, has its moments of relief and one such moment, a style moment, was Noor’s look at Fajar’s wedding. While we generally see most actors compromise on their looks in drama serials, we were delighted to see Ushna in such a summer-perfect wedding look.

The ivory outfit, designed by Asim Jofa, seemed to be created with a range of lightweight fabrics, lending it texture without bulk. The lehnga had light embroidery while focus stayed on the kurta, especially the sheer sleeves. A key trend was the beaded tassel on the sleeve.

Ushna wore the look to perfection as she accessorized it with small pearl and diamond earrings. Her makeup was fresh and dewy, the accent on the perfect shade of rose pink lips and coordinating nails. Her hair was allowed to fall in soft curls and the piece de resistance was that big white flower tucked behind one ear. It made a good case for flowers in the hair.

We know how big an influence TV dramas are since they have massive fan following. So when it comes to summer wedding looks, this one was absolutely perfect, and we 100% approve it as inspiration!