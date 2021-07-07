Style guide: The right way to wear a suit

Trolls, though we do not condone them, had a field day after a recent style awards because the “fashionable” looks seen at the red carpet were not at par with what we usually expect from Pakistani celebrities. What disappointed us more was that not only female celebs were unable to impress or lacked a wow factor, but the men also lagged in competition.

We spotted a monochrome tuxedo on Ali Rehman Khan, Omair Rana opted for a pastel shade, and Uzair Jaswal and Shamoon Ismail went a little OTT with bling, and reverse stitching respectively, all very uninspiring!

The savior were Emmad Irfani, Affan Waheed and Bilal Ashraf who looked dapper in suits, however the only one who stood out was Hasnain Lehri, who donned a sherwani.

It is a given that suits never go out of style, but wearing a suit is all about the details. So, we thought why not make a list of the do’s and don’ts that are unspoken rules for men’s suits:

Find the right fit first

A good fit is the first step to wearing a suit well. Without a suit that hugs and hangs from your body in all the right places, you’ll look sloppy and disheveled, now matter how good looking you are. Case in point: Ali Rehman Khan who is a suave gentleman but the bad fit of this tuxedo killed the charm.

Double up wisely

Pity the poor double-breasted suit. A double-breasted suit, if well cut and well worn with sheer class, leaves all other styles languishing. But when choosing one, always think about 40s film noir rather than tacky bagginess of the 80s. Here is an example of how Omair Rana wasn’t really able to pull it off but Sheheryar Munawar did.

Add a touch of street style

If your personality doesn’t match up to a formal suit, you can simple put on a fancy blazer or a hip tailored jacket over smart trousers and it will look presentable as a suit. However, pulling off an inspirational street style look is no joke. Look at how Ayushmann Khurrana aces the bling and patterns in suits.

*Feature image credits: Photography by Natasha Zubair for Republic by Omar Farooq