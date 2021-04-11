Style Inspo: 5 chic ways to wear white in summer

Summer is the best time to pull off an all-white look because it is a statement in itself. The trend that will always be in and associated to the hot and humid season. However, despite being a classic and timeless bright tone (yes, all-white stands out like a neon), it is tough to don a head-to-toe white ensemble and pull it off with ease and elegance.

All of us know the power of a white dress and a white suit, but we still stick to the basic black and play it safe. Perhaps, because some girls fear they will look like doctors or lab geeks! Well… it is not that hard to reinvent and restyle the classic hue. Here are 5 ways to incorporate the colour in your everyday wardrobe, as seen on our favourite stars, from a day look to party wear.

1. A white top goes a long way!

Ayesha Omar was recently seen pairing a white-tee with Wajahat Mansoor’s opulent black lace sari. Who would have thought a t-shirt would work as a fashionable blouse? Proven.

Maya Ali and Hania Aamir gave us serious shopping goals to hunt for cute white tops and pair it with dungarees, denim, and flared pants.

2. This needs a halo on top

Ayesha Omar in an elegant white sari by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha is all the style inspiration we need for summer wedding wear. Syra Yousuf looked like a white swan in a Kanya Couture all-white sari and we are sold!

3. Summery vibes

A plain white kameez shalwar or trouser is all you need to attend day-time meetings. Add some laces to the mix like Ushna Shah and Kiran Malik or dress like Ayesha Omar and pair white kurtas with floral skirts or palazzo pants. Khaadi has launched a new white-on-white unstitched collection recently, so pick out some pieces from there.

4. Playful & breezy

Think beach and summer dresses in cotton in loose and flirty silhouettes as seen on Saba Qamar and Sarwat Gilani. Ruffles or pleats add more feminine touch to an otherwise plain colour. Wear flats or sneakers to complete the look!

5. Sleek & chic

White is too bright sometimes so it is easy to get lost in fabric, hence a sleek and smart design always makes a statement. Look at Maya Ali in this Sana Safinaz Couture number and Ayesha Omar in a customized all-whiter by Lulusar. Both the numbers have asymmetrical hems and unique cuts; though the former has a look of a power suit and the latter has more flair.

