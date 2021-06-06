Style Inspo: Bilal Khan’s love for quirky & cool shirts

Much like a cool tattoo, which isn’t a norm in our part of the world, T-shirts with cool designs and slogans are celebrity’s favourite way to voice their opinion when it comes to making a statement without saying a word.

An international icon like Gigi Hadid has sported a top with “lol ur not zayn malik’ written over it, feminist slogans on designer tees are donned by many famous names such as Emily Ratajkowski, or shirts with legendary artists Bob Marley or Frida Kahlo are worn throughout the world. Hence, it has been proven that T-shirts with crazy catchphrases and memorable designs will always be popular in the fashion world.

In Pakistan, there are not many mainstream fashion icons who dare to wear their “heart” on their chest (literally), but musician-cum-actor Bilal Khan is one amongst the few whose sense of style stands out. We’ve previously seen him in grey hair and he indeed has a colorful wardrobe as he keeps sharing some crazy, chic, unconventional yet cool looks on his Instagram.

Take a look at his cool collection here!

Perhaps, his fans were so in love with his tees that Bilal started a brand – BK Wears — and made a shirt about his most popular song.

