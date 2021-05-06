Sumbul Shahid passes away due to coronavirus

Veteran actor Sumbul Shahid has passed away after fighting a long and hard battle with coronavirus. According to her sister Bushra Ansari, the veteran actor who tested positive a month ago, was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lahore where she was placed on a ventilator.

Sisters Bushra and Asma Abbas had requested fans to pray for their sister’s recovery as her condition got critical.

Writer Saji Gul shared the sad news of her passing on social media. The news took the industry by storm, and fellow celebrities, as well as fans, have since then displayed their grief and love for the late actor.

Sumbul Shahid was famously known for her work in Golden Girls and was widely popular for her role in Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat. She last appeared in the drama Nand along with Shahroze Sabzwari and Minal Khan.

May her soul rest in peace.

