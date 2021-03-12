Sundance Film Festival to launch in Asia this summer

Sundance Institute and XRM Media have announced a collaboration to create Sundance Film Festival: Asia. The goal of the new festival is to support, connect, promote and celebrate the independent film community within Asia while showcasing a selection of films from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

According to Indie Wire, Sundance Film Festival: Asia is an expansion of the Institute’s programming in the region, further championing and promoting visibility for independent storytelling before a wider global audience.

The first edition will take place in late summer 2021 and be hosted in Jakarta, Indonesia. According to the announcement, future editions will expand to other Asian cities which will rotate hosting duties. The programming, to be curated by Sundance, will consist of selections from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Other programming will include a delegation of filmmakers (travel and public health permitting), new Sundance Lab initiatives for Asian talent in collaboration with XRM Media, as well as Sundance Co//ab experiences designed specifically for the territory.

“We have long wanted to deepen our connection to the bold and vibrant energy of Asian independent filmmaking,” said Sundance Film Festival director Tabitha Jackson in a statement.

