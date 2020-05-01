Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses during live session

Bollywood actress and mom of two, Sushmita Sen recently won over Muslim hearts all around the world. During a live session on Instagram, she recited Quranic verses along with her family on the request of her fans.

The actress recited Surah Asr from the Quran. Not just her but her family seemed to have it memorized as well.

I was randomly watching her Insta Live and this what i came through. Thought i should share it with you all. Dilbar Dilbar is not the only reason you should Stan her. pic.twitter.com/2E7ZK95Gic — Umar Hayat (@UmarHayaKr) April 30, 2020

She showed immense respect for Pakistani fans greeting her over the session by replying to their Salams with Walaikum Assalam and teaching her children to do so as well. Sushmita also talked about visiting Pakistan when a fan inquired about her next visit. She said, “Aw MashAAllah. Soon I hope. I really really hope. I’ve been to Karachi three times and each time I have received with a lot of love. It’s been a long time since I ‘ve visited.”

“One of my favourite songs were put on repeat while I was there,” she added.

Her respect for Islam was received with a lot of respect, to say the least.

AHHH THIS IS RHE REASON WHY I LOVE HERRR — Ravia (@raviyasaleem) April 30, 2020

“This is the reason why we love her,” said one user. Others also joined in to praise the actress.

The real queen. — Burning Brownie (@SaraETariq) April 30, 2020

In one interview she recited this surah and expressed her love for this. She said this one is her favourite. — Afrah Saleem (@spread___peace) April 30, 2020

That’s a beautiful video thank you for sharing . — Maryam Malik (@elainemumtaz) April 30, 2020

I just love her being so real… — anmol_hun_main (@enna_321) April 30, 2020

