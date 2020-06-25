T-Series removes Atif Aslam’s song ‘Kinna Sona’ from YouTube following backlash

Bollywood just doesn’t stop at spoiling epic Pakistani tunes but now the Indian film industry is even threatened by our singer’s melodies. Recently, Indian music label T-Series received a series of threats after the music giant uploaded an Atif Aslam’s version of the song Kinna Sona from the movie Marjaavaan on its YouTube channel. On Wednesday, T-Series removed the video and apologized.

Only two days after the upload, #TakeDownAtifAslamSong started trending on Twitter. This was done in support of Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) demand of banning Pakistani artistes in India. According Indian Express, the issue also caught attention of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. MNS Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar tweeted:

“WARNING TO TSERIES Take down Pakistani singer Atif-Aslam song from your TSeries youtube channel immediately else we will take a major action against T-Series.”

People should realise the Anti-national activity T-Series is doing. Cine Association has officially banned the Pakistani Artist in India still they have officially released song of a Pakistani Singer Atif 2 day’s ago. Take down AtifAslam Song T-Series … #UnsubscribeTSeries pic.twitter.com/6PFHNBGYb3 — MUSIC LOVERS° (@raiisonaiFC) June 23, 2020

Following severe backlash, T-Series even issued an apology.

In the apology letter, T-Series stated, “It has been brought to our notice that the said song has been sung by Atif Aslam and this song was put up on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees from the promotion team. He was unaware of his action and erred while putting up the song.”

“We condemn our mistake and apologize for the same. We assure you that henceforth we will neither release, nor promote the song on any platform of T-Series. Meanwhile, we are removing the said song from our YouTube channel,” the music label stated.

“We also assure you that henceforth we will not be releasing or promoting work by any Pakistani artistes,” the letter from the record label concluded.

This isn’t the first time T-Series has removed songs of Pakistani artistes. Earlier, T-Series removed songs of Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from their channel post the Pulwama attack. The songs were later restored.

Atif Aslam has given his voice to many hit Bollywood songs like Pehli Nazar, Tera Hone Laga Hu, Tu Jane Na, Tere Sang Yara and many more. Thankfully, a Twitter trend — #IndiaLovesAtifAslam — in support of the singer also surfaced on social media. It is encouraging to see that there are still tolerant people in the world who believe that art has no boundaries.

