Tapal Danedar launches new Elaichi flavored tea in a musical gathering

Pakistan’s premium tea brand Tapal Danedar recently launched its new Elaichi flavored tea amid an evening full of music, hot cups of elaichi tea and buffet at Deli restaurant in Karachi. Another highlight of the tea party was a live performance by Zoe Viccaji.

As Pakistan’s largest tea company, Tapal Tea is committed to use its deep understanding of Pakistani consumers and introduce new offerings in the market, the latest being its new Elaichi variant, which has been created by mixing high quality cardamom flavor to the much-loved Tapal Danedar blend. This results in a perfectly balanced and aromatic cup of Elaichi chai, especially for winter evenings.

The evening commenced with a speech by CEO of Tapal Dandedar, Mr. Samar Hayat. “Tapal Danedar has always prided itself on merging quality with innovation and applying our longstanding understanding of the market to the development of new products. The Elaichi flavor is the latest addition to our vast offerings of tea blends,” he said.

This was followed by a live performance by Zoe Viccaji. A range of activities like a special photo booth and a gravity booth were also set up to add to the festivity.

Along with representatives from Tapal Danedar, the event was attended by notable personalities from the corporate, media and entertainment sectors. Guests included Ahsan Khan, Mansha Pasha, Azfar Rehman, Meera, Ghana Ali, Meera Ansari, Noor Hassan, Eshal Fayyaz, Naveen Waqar, Komal Aziz, Hasnain Lehri, Hina Ashfaq, Sohail Javed, Frieha Altaf and Anoushey Ashraf and others.

With a distinctive taste and aroma, Tapal Danedar Elaichi will be available not only as loose tea but also in the form of tea bags. So now you don’t need to fret about stocking elaichi at home and adding them separately, all that’s needed is the new Tapal Danedar Elaichi tea!

