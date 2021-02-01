TDAP launches first International Virtual Textile Exhibition in Pakistan

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has always been at the forefront to strengthen the business of fashion in the country, especially in ways that can contribute to value addition of the textile industry. Unfortunately, in 2020 the pandemic disrupted all trade activities throughout the globe, resulting in a void between seller and potential buyers; regular textile trade fairs around the world are still not fully operational on ground. With COVID limitations, physical events and fashion shows are still restricted, which is why TDAP is aiming to bridge this gap and has taken TEXPO to a whole another level by digitizing the 4-day event that hosts foreign delegates from around the world.

TDAP organized a soft launch of its 1st International Virtual Textile Exhibition in Pakistan – TEXPO – at Cafe Aylanto in Karachi this Friday. The event was attended by the who’s who of the fashion and showbiz industry including textile giants as well as designers from renowned Pakistani fashion houses. Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mr Razzak Dawood, Secretary at Ministry of Commerce Mr. M. Sualeh Faruqi and Chief Executive of TDAP, Mr Arif Ahmed Khan were the chief guests.

Speaking at the launch, the Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mr Razzak Dawood said: “With the support of the local business community and untiring efforts of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, we have successfully created a platform that caters to the convenience of all stakeholders, which is no small feat.”

The Secretary at Ministry of Commerce, M. Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi commented: “Learning from the realities of COVID-19, TDAP has been able to muster international support and garner strength from the all over the country and the best of our exporters who will be participating with full vigor and the best of their products in full form. It will also provide immense opportunity of interaction between international buyers and interested houses to interact with Pakistani companies and the relevant government agencies to aid the process of matchmaking.”

What’s going to be exhibited?

The products in focus are high-end fashion apparel, ready-made garments, home textiles, fabrics and pandemic-relevant products like personal protective equipment (PPE) and face coverings. With TDAP’s unfaltering efforts, guests from across the globe will be attending the event online and local exhibitors will be showcasing their products in virtual stalls.

Schedule

Pakistan’s largest and most prestigious platform, TEXPO, will exhibit textile-based products and is going live from 1st to 5th February on an exclusively created virtual platform. Virtual TEXPO 2021 will be live 24 hours for five days to accommodate different time zones of the foreign guests that will be attending. An estimated 3000 buyers have signed up for the event. A digital reception has also been conceptualized to provide technical solutions for attendees and exhibitors.

Virtual workshops

TEXPO has always been a learning experience for attendees as the large gathering in auditoriums cater to all quarters of the fashion business. However, adjusting to the digital world, TDAP has developed virtual workshops with maestros of Pakistan’s fashion industry. Leaders from the fashion world will be speaking and sharing their experience and wisdom garnered over decades of contributions to the textile and fashion worlds.

