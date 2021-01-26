Teaser review: Chaudhry Aslam’s biopic fails to leave a mark

The first teaser of the film on the life of slain police officer SSP Chaudhry Aslam titled Chaudhary – The Martyr was released a few days ago and remained unnoticed.

An Azeem Sajjad directorial, the film is based on Chaudhry Aslam who was feared by terrorists. However, the teaser seems to be a hodgepodge of bad music, parties and item numbers rather than a film honouring a heroic cop. We see glimpses of Shamoon Abbasi, Saleem Mairaj, Sana Fakhar and Amir Qureshi amongst a few other known faces but the teaser makes no sense. In fact, it appears to be a badly edited teaser of an upcoming song rather than a film.

Read: Model Zara Abid’s first film will be Chaudhry Aslam’s biopic

The titular character, played by Tariq Aslam, hardly appears on screen for dramatic entries in a crisp white kameez shalwar and the 1-minute teaser fails to grasp any attention whatsoever.

Chaudhary – The Martyr is also late model Zara Abid’s debut film. In an earlier interview with Something Haute, Zara had shared that she always wanted to act.

“During narration, I found the character so close to me that I had no option but to say yes,” she said adding, “Let’s see how people accept me as an actress now.”

It is written by Zeeshan Junaid and produced by Neha Laaj under Laaj Productions.

Here is the teaser:

comments