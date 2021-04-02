Teaser Review: Danyal Zafar and Alizeh Shah share adorable chemistry in ‘Tanaa Banaa’

Danyal Zafar, who has already made his mark as a musician, is a new player in the acting business for which he is getting massive attention these days. Apart from being a part of Mahira Khan’s production debut Baarwan Khiladi which is an upcoming cricket centric web series, he is also going to be seen in Ramazan special drama, Tanaa Banaa opposite Alizeh Shah.

“First step into the drama industry. And here.. we… go…,” shared Danyal along with the teaser.

After a lot of wait and anticipation, the teasers of HUM TV’s upcoming romantic comedy serial Tanaa Banaa directed by Saife Hasan and produced by MD Productions are out. The script has been penned by Hassaan Imam.

Danyal plays the character of a boy who believes in horoscopes. However, when he comes across a girl who isn’t specifically a match for him based on their star signs, he is willing to compromise on his beliefs and take the plunge. Alizeh, on the other hand, plays a rather ambitious girl who wants to focus on her education rather than dedicate her life to marriage.

The teaser features the lead pair’s adorable chemistry; the boy tirelessly tries to win the girl and accepts all her conditions. Danyal shines as an actor considering this is his first project as an actor to go on air. Tanaa Banaa looks like a feel-good watch altogether.

The cast also includes Juvaria Abbasi, Aamir Qureshi, Hassan Noman Qureshi, Ismat Zaidi, Komal Rizvi, Sarah Nadeem, Tania Amna Hussain, Yash (Child) among many others.

