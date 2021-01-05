Teaser review: Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi is a story about the ugly reality of women trafficking

Many of us were confused as to what Yumna Zaidi was attempting in her next drama serial as the pictures she shared as Allah Rakhi were quite different from her poses with Wahaj Ali. We knew that both looks are from drama serial Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi (DNUTN) and now that the teasers of Kashf Foundation’s upcoming drama serial are out, we have realized that there is more to the look than meets the eye.

The drama deals with the sensitive yet grave subject of human trafficking and Yumna, perhaps, will be a victim of the heinous trade. Boasting of a stellar cast with names like Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Omair Rana, Yasra Rizvi, Samiya Mumtaz, Nauman Ejaz, Naveed Shahzad, Kashif Mahmood, Adnan Shah Tipu and Noor ul Hassan, DNUTN is written by Amna Mufti, who has previously given us gems like Aakhri Station, Ullo Baraye Farokht Nahi and Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar.

Kashf Foundation, Pakistan’s first microfinance institution, that works for women’s economic empowerment has been actively highlighting social issues regarding girl’s education, dowry and violence against women. Earlier, Kashf Foundation collaborated on various educational dramas such as Rehaai, Udaari and Aakhri Station; all masterpieces by legendary directors Mehreen Jabaar, Mohammed Ehteshamuddin and Sarmad Khoosat respectively. The recent one to make it to the list is Kashif Nisar’s directorial Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi.

Talking about the portrayal of such sensitive subject on TV, the Founder of Kashf Foundation, Roshaneh Zafar said: “Well this time we are working with PTV so have already accounted for all possible objections as censorship policy is quite strict. That being said, we will be pushing frontiers on some of the issues to ensure that we are able to raise awareness and start a dialogue.”

Though we only get to see a glimpse of Naveed Shahzad and Yumna Zaidi in the teaser; their looks and dialogue delivery is on point. Yumna will be seen in a role like never before and that is adding to the anticipation. The teaser states an alarming number of 14000 cases of human trafficking reported last year, out of which 12000 cases involved women.

In an exclusive chat with Something Haute, Yasra Rizvi, who is a part of the cast revealed:

“It is a story about women trafficking, as apparent from the first few teasers, with an ensemble cast and the main track is set in a modern/elite brothel, focusing on the lives of a few of these women of different ages and backgrounds.”

“My character — Sawera — is one of these women, a call girl in her 30s, losing clientele, trying to survive and fearful of her inevitable end,” Yasra shared about her role.

Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi consists of 24 episodes and will air on PTV and TV One from January 18th, 2021. The drama is supported by UN Women and National Commission for the Status of Women.

comments