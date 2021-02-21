Teaser Review: Mahira Khan’s Baarwan Khiladi looks like a promising sports series

Mahira Khan’s first venture as a producer, titled Baarwan Khiladi is a sports series that will be released digitally on Tapmad TV soon. The project has been directed by ace director Adnan Sarwar and written by Shahid Dogar.

“A coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games – Cricket,” Mahiha wrote to describe her upcoming web series that she produced under the banner of Soul Fry Films, in collaboration with Nina Kashif.

She further added that it is a story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage. “A small peak into a labour of love and hard work.. from all of us to all of you.”

The first teaser of Baarwan Khiladi released gives us a hint of all these elements and promises an entertaining and exciting story reloving around young characters and their passion surrounding cricket.

Apart from Danyal Zafar and Shahveer Jafry who play the focal characters, the almost one-minute long teaser also gave a glimpse of Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi, Kinza Hashmi, and Saba Faisal in interesting roles.

Danyal Zafar as Akbar and Shahveer Jafry as Jahangir play for a cricket team named Shaheen Eleven. There’s a visible passion for the game and rivalry between the two characters. We are also showing some romantic chemistry between Danyal and Kinza Hashmi’s character which will hopefully be interesting to watch.

Baarwan Khiladi looks appealing and different from the usual content being produced in Pakistan. In fact, it is refreshing to see a storyline beyond domestic issues promoting fresh new talent and mediums.

“I wanted my first to be on a Pakistani platform. I would love to produce for Zee or Amazon or Netflix, but I also feel we need to empower our local OTT platforms. Hopefully, this will start a trend of local content being made for local online platforms,” Mahira had said about releasing her project on Tapmad TV.

Watch the teaser below:

