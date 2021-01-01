Teaser review: ‘Pehli Si Mohabbat’ narrates the beauty and tragedy of first love

Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar, who were last seen in Asim Raza’s Parey Hut Love, are about to make a comeback on television with drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat.

While Maya is returning to television after almost three years, Sheheryar will be seen in a drama after a break of six years. The cast also includes fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) who will make his acting debut with this drama along with Rabia Butt and Nausheen Shah among others.

Directed by Anjum Shahzad, Pehli Si Mohabbat has been penned by Faiza Iftikhar. After creating great anticipation, the makers released three teasers revealing the three main characters played by Maya, Sheheryar and HSY.

Maya plays the character of Rakhshi who is a simple middle-class girl. “Love doesn’t need to be perfect.. It just needs to be true!” states the caption of the teaser that features Rakhshi describing the beauty of first love. “They say no love story is the last. However, your first love story always remains your first no matter what happens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

I sense a tragedy and very old-school vibe from the teasers. Sheheryar’s character, Aslam, is also a hopeless romantic it appears. “You are the first page of my book of love,” he reveals adding that he has fought hard for that love which was neither lost nor won. He stresses on the pricelessness of your first love story that also becomes your last.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar)

HSY’s character (Akram) in the play comes as a true surprise. It seems that he will play a crucial role and his characters seems to be the exact opposite of his real-life personality. The designer has totally transformed himself and gotten rid of his original accent for the role. Seen like never before, in a prayer cap and shalwar kameez, he seems to be playing the villain in this love story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy)

The track appears to be that Akram gets his hands on the letters written by Rakhshi and Aslam and that is when all hell breaks loose. The narrative looks like a story of forbidden love and the honour associated with the women of the family.

The teasers look interesting and we are yet to see how the story unfolds, however, it’s safe to say that the drama will have a mass appeal.

Pehli Si Mohabbat will air soon on ARY Digital soon.

comments