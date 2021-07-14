Teasers out: Mahira, Kubra & Usman Mukhtar wrestle with complex relationships in ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay’

Pakistani drama viewers are in for a ride this summer because some of the highly anticipated dramas are going to air very soon and many more are in the making. It seems 2021 will add more fun and wonder to the family viewing experience. Hum TV released three thrilling teasers of upcoming drama serial, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, yesterday and fans can’t keep calm.

Introducing it as the ultimate story of love, hate and complexities of relationships, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, is based on renowned playwright Umera Ahmed’s famous novel of the same name. What’s more exciting is that Mahira Khan is making a comeback on TV after six years, and together with Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar, this drama has too much to look forward to.

Read: Mahira Khan to make a comeback on TV with ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’

The teasers introduced us to the three main characters; Mahira plays Mehreen Mansoor, a troubled child who is haunted by the past of her parents. Mahira’s dejected, dark and conflicted expression portrays that this is going to be an intense character. Kubra, plays the bright and high-spirited Mashal, who believes she is the center of the universe. Her actions too appear as questionable as Mehreen’s and it seems that the two cousins will be at loggerheads. Amidst this clash of egos between two girls, there is our hero, Aswad Ayub (Usman), who is either a pawn or the king [referring to the most important piece i.e. queen] in this game of chess.

The official synopsis of the novel on Good Reads suggests that the story is about three cousins: Mashal, who is a pretty girl from an elite household, her cousin Mehreen who has a troubled background and is known for her bad manners, and their cousin Aswad, a young handsome guy, who is caught between these two girls. The novel Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay shows how the flaws of parents haunt their offspring in our society. Children belonging to dysfunctional families are always judged in the shadow of their parents.

Just by one look at the teasers, the portrayal appears to be quite accurate, however, what remains to be seen is how these three actors and the story will capture our minds and hearts.

These are sharply edited teasers with gripping voice overs and no dialogues from the drama. Director Farooq Rind has done a commendable job, along with the editor, at a time when hardly any attention is given to cutting effective teasers that build anticipation.

Produced by Nina Kashif and MD Productions, the drama also stars Haroon Shahid, Shamim Hilali, Zainab Qayyum, Huma Nawab, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana and several others.

Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay will air soon on Hum TV.