Teasers out: Sania Saeed is the puppet master in the dark & intense tale of ‘Doar’

We first saw the unusual poster of upcoming drama serial Doar in April when screenwriter Saji Gul shared some pictures featuring Sania Saeed, Hina Altaf and Ali Abbas. The three characters looked interesting in all-black outfits, but somehow the image hinted at a dark narrative. Judging by the two teasers that Geo has released recently, we can safely say that it has been established that the story of Doar is not at all simple.

The poster showed Sania Saeed standing above as a puppeteer, and controlling Ali Abbas and Hina Altaf, who seem to be acting as her puppets. The teaser also shows Sania, in a new but unconvincing avatar sporting ash grey bob cut hair, as a matriarch who has a physically disabled son, played by Azfer Rehman. Her other son, played by Ali Abbas, falls for a girl Asma, played by Hina Altaf.

Read: Haute Review: Raqeeb Se wraps up leaving us longing for more

Perhaps, that the mother will show one son for the rishta and will marry Asma to the other, under a pretense. She has some hidden agendas for reasons yet unknown, however she will control the life of these two (Ali and Hina) as shown in the picture in order to get desired results.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geo TV – Har Pal Geo (@harpalgeotv)

It also seems that perhaps Azfer’s character is not as handicapped as it appears; he has an evil side to him, and Asma will become a puppet in the play plotted by Sania who is the grandmaster of an evil scheme.

The cast also includes Adla Khan, Iffat Omar, Haris Waheed, Saleem Mairaj, Nayyar Ejaz, Mizna Waqas amongst othes.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, Doar is directed by Mazhar Moin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azfâr Rehmân Kashmiri (@azfu)

comments