The All Girl Band impresses fans with new track ‘Mera Nahi Hai’

The All Girl Band (TAG) is an all-female group which was formed in 2016. The band first appeared on Nescafe Basement Season 4 where they covered Love Me Again by John Newman and shot to fame. They’ve recently released a song titled Mera Nahi Hai that talks about fighting through societal pressure and making it despite the odds.

Mera Nahi Hai has been composed by TAG and Ahmed Murtaza while the intense lyrics have been penned by Ahmed Murtaza. Sung beautifully by Anna Salman the track has been produced and mixed by Talha Dar of Somewhat Super.

The lyrics talk about following your heart and achieving everything that you want despite the obstacles that come your way. No one is like you and that is your power, declares the song.

“Let the girls walk you through their struggles only to walk towards the light at the end of the tunnel by accepting yourself for who you are,” states the official description on YouTube.

The band gave a shoutout to all the kind people at Dhally flats who agreed to be a part of the aesthetically pleasing music video.

“A huge shoutout to all the super kind people at Dhally flats who agreed to be a part of our music video. Social distancing was maintained. The kids especially made the shoot fun with their sense of humour and the elderly who made sure the girls were safe and comfortable.”

With Anna Salman’s powerful vocals, Sumera Waris’s tabla expertise, Mishal Faheem’s drummings and Amal Nadeem’s violin playing skills, these girls are taking over the music space, one song at a time.

The song is an underrated masterpiece; every scene looks like a piece of art and the lyrics are deep and impactful. You can listen to the song below:

