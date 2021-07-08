To top
8 Jul

The all-in-one liquid detergent is here and we are RELIEVED!

by The Haute Team
Surf Excel

A new innovation by Surf Excel, Surf Excel Liquid, is the new talk of the town. It is a detergent that incorporates ALL the detergent must-haves. It includes Stain Removal, Fabric Care, Color Protection, bottled packaging which is easier to carry and a Scrubber Cap (Stain Eraser). Although many detergents cause irritation and rashes to form on our skin but with Surf Excel Liquid you don’t have to worry about any of that! Now, instead of investing in multiple products, we get everything we need in just one bottle!

 

Surf Excel

 

Surf Excel Liquid is fairly easy to use. These are the steps to follow:

Washing clothes in the washing machine:

  1. Dose 1 Cup of Surf Excel Liquid
  2. Fill Machine

For Tough Stain Removal:

  1. Apple Surf Excel Liquid directly on stain
  2. Rub with Stain Eraser

 

Surf Excel has never disappointed before and it certainly hasn’t started now! It really went the extra mile to give consumers what they want. Its new product, Surf Excel Liquid, is an innovation we needed to make the washing process easier. A detergent that not only cleans but keeps our clothes in good quality and shape too? The all-in-one detergent is here.

Click on the link to watch the complete ad:

 

 

