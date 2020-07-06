‘The Donkey King’ releases in USA & UK on Amazon Prime Video

The highest grossing Pakistani animated film, The Donkey King, is setting new benchmarks even after two years of its release. The film is all set to expand its reign to USA and UK in English dubbing with a release on famous digital platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Released in 2018, The Donkey King has become a phenomena that refuses to subside. After grossing PKR 25 crore at the domestic box office. The film has had dubbed theatrical release in 10 countries including Spain, Korea, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine amongst others. Only recently, the film had its television premiere in Pakistan and became most watched TV premiere in Pakistan’s history. Now it is dubbed in English and available-on-demand exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in USA and UK.

Aziz Jindani, the maker of The Donkey King, while expressing his views said: “The Donkey King’s continued global acceptance underscores that when content is built on universal truths and insights it can transcend geographies and language. The film has been dubbed in more than 10 languages now and when I watched the English version, it was so good, I forgot that the original language was Urdu.”

The Donkey King is an unusual story of a donkey, Mangu, who becomes a king by chance. The film features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh.

