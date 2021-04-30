After nine movies, a TV show and even a video game, The Fast & Furious franchise gets an official podcast which is a rising trend. This is the first official Fast & Furious podcast.

The podcast will have nine episodes the first of which was released today, April 30. A fresh episode will come out every Friday featuring interviews from the cast and crew who will be sharing insights about their journey in Fast & Furious so far.

The first episode featured Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the saga.

“The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it’s even more special,” Vin Diesel told hosts Derek Lawrence and Chanelle Berlin Johnson in the debut episode of EW’s BINGE: The Fast Saga.

“Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more. That’s cool. I’m a D&D head, so that’s like origin stuff. So to see family members you never thought you would have seen, it’s gonna kind of blow your mind. We’ve been wanting to know, where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That’s going to be really rich with story, and a lot of fun to see,” he shared.

The podcast also works as hype content as the latest addition to the franchise, F9 gets closer to its May 19 world premiere in South Korea and Taiwan.

Justin Lin is directing the film. He previously directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth instalment of the franchise. F9 will release on June 25, 2021.

comments