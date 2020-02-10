To top
The Legend of Maula Jatt gets clearance for release

by Entertainment Desk
The Legend of Maula Jatt

Finally, we got some good news about Pakistani cinema! After almost a year’s tussle, all legal cases against Bilal Lashari’s directorial The Legend of Maula Jatt have been withdrawn by the producer of the original Maula Jatt (1979), Sarwar Bhatti.



According to our inside sources, Sarwar Bhatti has withdrawn all civil lawsuits filed against the team of the most anticipated film of the year, The Legend of Maula Jatt (TMLJ). Civil lawsuits in Pakistan are extremely inconclusive and can drag for years. They were inconsequential for the release of the film, but it was a hindrance nevertheless. Now the coast is completely clear; this was corroborated by Ammara Hikmat, the producer of TLMJ.

Since the release of TMLJ’s trailer in December 2018, the film was enveloped in controversies and many legal cases lead to the delay of the its release. The original slot for its release was Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 that was postponed due to copyright cases filed by Sarwar Bhatti. Now the producers are aiming for an Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 release. Fingers crossed as we have waited long enough to see the film on big screen.

The film stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick and Gohar Rasheed. Here’s the trailer of the film:

 

 

