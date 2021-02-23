The story of ‘Suno Chanda’ has reached its finale: writer Saima Akram Chaudhry

Ramazan’s most special TV series, Suno Chanda, has been fan’s favourite since it aired for the first time in 2018. The series opened new doors for its ensemble cast which included Iqra Aziz, Farhan Saeed, Nabeel Zuberi, Mashaal Khan, Sabeena Farooq, Nadia Afghan, Mohammed Ahmed, Samina Ahmed, Farhan Ally Agha, Farah Shah, Sohail Sameer and many more. Everyone loved the light-hearted, comedic drama and the cheerful performances in it. Iqra and Farhan also rose to new heights of fame, however the sequel in 2019 didn’t lived up to the expectations.

However, nobody was certain if a third series will follow; Aehsun Talish had previously only hinted at it. Yasir Hussain recently posted a picture with Iqra and Farhan (popularly known as Ajiya and Arsal) and captioned it “Suno Chanda part 3′ which made fans excited. However, one of the cast members, Nabeel Zuberi responded to a fan in an interactive session on Instagram that there will be no season 3. This led to too many questions and finally, the writer of the series, Saima Akram Chaudhry has categorically stated that there is no third season of Suno Chanda in the making.

“The fact that everything which has a beginning has an end makes it priceless. Similarly, every story must have an end, because unnecessarily prolonging any story may sometimes spoil its novelty,” she posted on Instagram.

She added that season two of Suno Chanda wasn’t a big hit as compared to season one “because there was nothing consequential left to tell in the tale.”

“Logically speaking, the story of Suno Chanda has reached its finale,” she added. The writer also requested fans to stop messaging her or the director, producer and cast members with demands of the continuation of the series.

However, she ensured that her fans will not be devoid of entertainment this Ramazan. Saima revealed that two of her Ramazan drama serials will air in 2021. “To make up for it, you’ll be able to view two more Ramazan serials written by me,” she wrote.

The first is Chupke Chupke on HUM TV which is directed by Danish Nawaz and stars Osman Khalid Butt, Ayeza Khan, Mira Sethi, Arslan Naseer and many more. The second is an untitled project for Geo Entertainment under 7th Sky Production. It features Madiha Imam, Hina Bayat, Qavi Khan and is directed by Wajahat Hussain.

It is worth noting that BBC Asian Network journalist, Haroon Rashid also tweeted in August 2019 about the third season quoting HUM TV’s official stance.

Hello #SunoChanda fans. #MominaDuraid has confirmed there ARE discussions about a third season but it WILL NOT air in 2020. There will be two year break and *if* it happens, it will air in 2021. Part of the series will be set in the UK. @Humtvnetwork — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) August 9, 2019

