Tich Button teaser: This film appears to have all the ingredients of a blockbuster

It might be a tall claim but you might find yourself agreeing once you watch the teaser. Featuring Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Iman Ali, Sonya Hussyn, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, written by Faiza Iftikhar and produced by Jerjees Seja & Urwa Hocane, Tich Button is one of the most anticipated films coming out this year with its teaser exceeding all expectations.

The minute-long video is a treat to watch given glimpses of high octane action, stunning visuals and of course a strong presence of the lead cast. The background music is engaging, the only dialogue (Suna hai jab pyar hota hai toh banda aapay say bahar hota hai) is masalaydar, there’s romance, a glimpse of a fancy dance number (featuring Urwa herself), foreign locations, all with a bit of desi tarka!

Really now, if only the script is as good as everything else, we’d say we have definitely got a potential blockbuster at her hands. So, while we excitedly wait for the film to hit theaters on Eid, here’s wishing the entire team good luck, especially first-time producer Urwa (one of the youngest actor-turned-producers in the country) – who seems to have hit it out of the park.

comments