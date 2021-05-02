Time Out with Ahsan Khan fined by PEMRA for using animals as props

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on TV Channel Express Entertainment for using animals as props on Time Out with Ahsan Khan.

The petition was filed by lawyer Faizullah Khan Niazi on behalf of Santia Gulzar against the channel.

“PEMRA saw fit to accept my arguments and impose a fine on Express Entertainment for using animals as props for the purposes of entertainment in its show Time Out with Ahsan Khan,” announced the lawyer on Twitter.

“The CoC upheld the rights of animals and stopped unnecessary pain and suffering being caused to them,” he further added.

“Subjugating animals to such uncalled for treatment is clearly prohibited under Article 4 and Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” stated the order from PEMRA declaring that the show caused unnecessary pain and suffering to the animals used as props..

The show has a segment where the host “punishes” guests by asking them to hold a furry rabbit in their lap. He, then, laughs while the celebrity guests get uncomfortable and scream.

Twitter is happy with the decision taken by PEMRA. Have a look at the reactions:

My little brother makes me proud again. Well done @niazi_faizullah – animal rights are as important as any other rights. No animal should suffer Bcz of public entertainment. Well done Faiz and @SalmanKNiazi1 https://t.co/zuOBwa2wVf — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) April 29, 2021

Very encouraging order by PEMRA, glad to see the clear positive impact the Kaavan case has had in terms of encouraging people to agitate against animal abuse before competent fora and subsequent decisions favouring protection of animal rights. https://t.co/w4rgn43z8s — Hira Jaleel (@hirajaleel) April 30, 2021

I really cannot express my happiness over the show getting fined. From putting status, petition, after status to rescuers contacting the show & getting vague responses, finally we can say that we that case for animals have been taken to the court. Alhumdullilah https://t.co/YvyTd2uZ5P — Kieran (@Kiranology) April 30, 2021

