Time Out with Ahsan Khan is going to be all fun and games

When it comes to quality and entertaining TV talk shows, unfortunately, Pakistan doesn’t have a lot to offer at this moment. Interestingly, there are many variables to gauge whether a chat show is total car crash or an engaging program and one of the biggest factor is the anchor of the show. Now, multitalented star Ahsan Khan realized the potential and need for a good talk show on television and he is all geared up to launch a one-of-a-kind, catering to all tastes, lighthearted and entertaining show titled, Time Out With Ahsan Khan.

Here is what’s more to know about the show:

The show is set in…

The actor-cum-host is very keen to make it more engrossing for all kinds of viewers. Hence, Ahsan won’t be the only person in a lofty apartment, conducting this show; joining him will be his bold and witty landlady, Bebo, who enjoys a love-hate relationship with the star. The fashion savvy Bebo is beautiful, elegant and possessive about her home. So, you will get to see her barge in the middle of interviews like an uninvited guest.

Best of both worlds

Ahsan has conceptualized the show innovatively, mixing the best ingredients for entertainment and making a perfect mocktail. Time Out with Ahsan Khan will have guests over for a hearty chat session but they will also play games. That’s not all, there are many interesting characters that will visit Ahsan during the show. Moreover, the host will not indulge in any stereotypical racist, sexist, misogynistic and homophobic comments for laughs.

Characters to watch out for

If you are eager to know who else you can find on the show, other than Ahsan and Bebo, then brace yourself as the list has many of audience’s favourites. Syed Atif, who is popular on the YouTube platform Nashpati Prime for playing caricatures of Indian personalities like Abhinandan and Arnab Goswami, will be a part of the show. Standup comedian Natalia Gul is also on board as well as our very own Desi Bombshell aka Shumaila Bhatti, Dr. Muhammad Moiz will give viewers doses of entertainment.

Fun segments

The show will be a definite roller-coaster ride as there will be lots of fun segments to be played with the guests in the main lounge. Even done-to-death games like rapid fires will be played with a twist where a guest will be asked to answer as another person (for example: Fahad Mustafa will be answering as Humayun Saeed). Not only this role reversal, but there will be a Shock Therapy segment as well where wrong answers will be penalized with strong electric impulses.

Games & food

The TV area will be used to play games which require screen or digital content like face swap, pup quiz, video charades, what’s in your phone etc. Meanwhile, the dining area will be reserved for all games related to food. You can see some of your favourite celebrities guess secret ingredients, eat hot and spicy wings while answering tough questions and drinking mystery shots. Later, there will be food preparation challenges to determine a guest’s kitchen skills and that will include making smoothies with unusual ingredients, rolling out a perfect gol roti, making salad and waffles! Ain’t it appetizing!

Are you sporty enough?

The show will also find out how sporty and athletic are some of our celebrities by challenging them with physical games. This includes reconstructing a big picture, following clues to find something, solving puzzles and spinning the wheel.

Guest teams

The guest teams have been decided and here is everyone who will be facing each other in Time Out with Ahsan Khan:

Fahad Mustafa vs Humayoun Saeed, Sheheryar Munawar vs Mahira Khan, Maya Ali vs Osman Khalid Butt, Iqra Aziz vs Imran Ashraf, Hania Amir vs Aima Baig, Sonya Hussyn vs Sami Khan, Ayeza Khan vs Imran Abbas, Minal Khan vs Saboor Aly, Mehwish Hayat vs Asfar Rehman, Farhan Saeed vs Urwa Hocane, Asim Azhar vs Yasir Hussain, Mawra Hocane vs Adnan Siddiqui, Aimen Khan vs Muneeb Butt, Sohai Ali Abro vs Bilal Abbas, Saba Qamar vs Emmad Irfani, Fawad Khan vs Sanam Saeed, Feroze Khan vs Sana Javed, Hira Mani vs Junaid Khan, Hareem Farooq vs Ali Rehman, Sajal Aly vs Ahad Raza Mir.

Well the teams have covered all our favourite A-list celebrities, so it is hard to miss out on even one episode. Don’t forget to watch the introductory episode that aired on Express Entertainment 9th January, 2020.

comments