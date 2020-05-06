Tom Cruise & NASA in talks to collaborate for the first film to be shot in space

Tom Cruise plans on going to space while the world stays in lockdown. According to CNN, Tom is in conversation with NASA for a collaboration that will allow him to go into outer space for filming a movie in the International Space Station (ISS), a multibillion-dollar laboratory. This will make Tom the first actor to actually travel and film in space.

The news was confirmed by the head of NASA in a tweet. He appeared excited about the prospects this could bring for future engineers and scientists.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

“NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” he said.

It seems that even NASA plans on gaining a lot from this collaboration. It’s not that cameras have never entered the ISS before. Several documentaries have been made aboard the Space Station, including an IMAX documentary narrated by Tom Cruise himself.

Since the news of the collaboration was announced, many people seemed excited by the idea including technology entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

Should be a lot of fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

He replied to the announcement by saying, “Should be a lot of fun!” Indeed it will. It’s unclear as yet about how or when Tom will fly to the ISS as well as who will be joining him on the mission.

