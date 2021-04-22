Tooba Siddiqui turns writer-producer for thriller drama Gumn

Model turned actor Tooba Siddiqui has turned a new leaf in her career. She had a successful career as a model when she turned to TV and started acting, however, she is quite selective when it comes to signing projects. Last year, we saw her opposite Mohib Mirza in Dushman-e-Jaan and her next appearance will be in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3. Taking another turn in her career, Tooba has now donned a new hat, making her debut as a writer and producer for a new drama, titled Gumn.

She took to Instagram and shared the big news with a picture of a script which is being directed by Sarmad Khoosat.

“7.8.6 here we go !! My first as a Producer/ screenwriter 😎 . Good luck to team,” she wrote.

For now, we think by Gumn, it refers to being lost. In a chat with Something Haute, Tooba has confirmed other details.

“Yes, I am making a debut as a writer and producer in this 13-episode drama serial titled GUMN, directed by Sarmad Khoosat,” she said.

“I and Erum Binte Shahid are producing it; it’s a thriller and one-of-a-kind [script] for this new channel called Green. The cast includes Tooba Siddiqui, Feroz Kadri, Zara Tareen, Furqan Qureshi, Agha Mustafa, Sohail Sameer, Usman Peerzada and many more known faces for guest appearances,” she shared.

We are excited that Pakistan is exploring a new genre in dramas and as Tooba has promised it will be different.

“It is something different that has not been done before,” she concluded.

