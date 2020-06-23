Trend Alert: Yellow is all the rage this summer

With every new season come new trends in the form of styles and colours for an update on your wardrobe. Summer in 2020, however, is nothing like anything we’ve ever witnessed before. With the country in lockdown and people being stuck indoors for months, everyone needs an extra pick-me-up. And it seems that, as a response, designers and fashionistas have turned to bright and uplifting tones of yellow for all summer fashion trends.

Syra Yousuf

Syra Yousuf outshines in this yellow number from retail brand Cross Stitch’s unstitched luxury lawn collection. Paired with an elegant olive green dupatta and heavy jewellery to add to its ornate design, this is the ultimate day-time wedding look, which will work just as well for Eid.

Maya Ali

Maya Ali looks like a ray of sunshine in this semi-formal yellow Faiza Saqlain outfit, paired with a classic white shalwar and an organza dupatta.

Minal Khan

Minal Khan experiments with a monochrome look in this pleated skirt matched with a top in the same shade. She pairs the outfit with big white sneakers to add a youthful touch.

Saboor Aly

Saboor Aly complements her popping yellow anarkali with a pink dupatta. This look is perfect for a small festive gathering.

Madiha Imam

Madiha Iman, seen here in a shot from her currently running drama serial Muqaddar, wears a simplistic yet elegant look. With subtle makeup, Madiha looks beautiful in this shot.

Mansha Pasha

Mansha Pasha appeared on Iffat Omar’s show, wearing a sari which flaunted a deeper shade of yellow.

Mawra Hocane

Mawra puts a western spin on the trend in a bright yellow top with a black print all over it and black pants which balance the vibrant look. The Sabaat star looks good in almost everything.

