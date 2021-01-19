Trending: Imran Khan’s lookalike is Twitter’s favourite meme now

Pakistan’s premier Imran Khan is one of the few Pakistani celebrities who have always been in the news. Earlier it was because of his stellar cricketing career and now as a politician, the PM has been widely love and critiqued. So much so that he is one of the most favourite celebrities to be mimicked on satirical shows. So, we can only imagine how excited Pakistanis were to spot Imran Khan’s doppelganger and that too in Sialkot.

Twitter has been having a field day since a video of Imran Khan’s lookalike started circulating on social media. A man was filmed while taking a ride in a rickshaw in Sialkot and people think the resemblance is uncanny!

After Iqra Aziz and Mehwish Hayat’s lookalike, how we have someone who looks like our PM and that is not something that Pakistanis on Twitter can easily ignore. Take a look at some funny memes here!

This viral video reminded netizens of Imran Khan’s younger days when he played cricket for the country.

Prime Minister #ImranKhan‘d look alike in Sialkot. pic.twitter.com/xLcdNJf59X — Abdullah Qamar ツ (@AbdullahQamarr) January 18, 2021

Indians made the most of it to troll him.

He is not look alike, it is Imran Khan himself. He doesnt have money to ride in luxury cars hence the Rickshaw. 🤗😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Abdul Kader Arsiwala 🇮🇳 (@arsiwala_kader) January 19, 2021

Some even suggested he is actually the real deal.

Khan sab bhes badal kar mulk k halaat ka jaiza lene nikle hain https://t.co/jHqfKQDZXP — maham. (@mahamization) January 18, 2021

Some were afraid he will now become the next ‘chai wala’ and will appear on every morning show.

Yaaar, delete kro Nida Yasir na dekh le isey. https://t.co/7efRGzcbfr — Anam⭐ (@LeAnam__) January 18, 2021

Ab tak interview schedule ho chuka hoga — Ahmed Nawaz (@AhmedNawazAZ) January 18, 2021

A few suggested he looks more like Hrithik Roshan.

It’s a cross of Imran khan and Hritik Roshan 😂 https://t.co/BdZmV7Z00Z — Athar 🇵🇰 (@BeingAtharAli_) January 18, 2021

Looks more like hrithik roshan — Zaeem Khan (@zaeemkhan411) January 18, 2021

