Tuk Tuk March: Celebrities come together to empower people with disabilities

Fashion designer turned actor HSY hosted the NOWPDP (Network Of Organizations Working For People With Disabilities, Pakistan) Tuk Tuk March as their goodwill ambassador on Sunday, 28th of March 2021 at People’s Square, Karachi.

The Tuk Tuk March aimed to celebrate the right to transport and economic empowerment for all persons with disabilities.

“We will come together so our friends with disabilities can achieve khud mukhtari [autonomy]. We will march on,” HSY had earlier shared on social media.

This march was an effort to show the world, that given the right opportunities and support, persons with disabilities can achieve anything!

Driving a rickshaw in Karachi is a difficult job, it requires a specific kind of maneuvering, vigilance, and knowing the routes by heart. This march is to show the world, that given the right opportunities and support, persons with disabilities can achieve anything!#TukTukmarch pic.twitter.com/7DwjEm1gaV — NOWPDP (@NOWPDP) March 26, 2021

He was joined by several celebrities such as Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Sanam Saeed, Feroze Khan, Ayesha Omar, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf and Wasim Akram.

Following the event, HSY thanked everyone for their support.

“Thank you to my fab friends! Today my friends came out to support NOWPDP and persons with disabilities and stood shoulder to shoulder with me as we took to the streets of Karachi in welcoming the new retrofitted fleet of rickshaws on the roads of this great metropolis. There was magic in the air and hope in all our hearts for a more inclusive Pakistan.”

He shared that he is honoured to be the ambassador for this cause and beyond grateful that his amazing friends left everything at a single call and stood by.

“The love you radiated was felt by all especially our persons with disabilities rickshaw drivers who from tomorrow onward have a means to earn a livelihood which is the right of every man and woman. Today was epic and a start to many great things and I could not have done it without you all! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m forever in your debt. Love you all so very much.”

NOWPDP is a disability inclusion initiative that works with the educational and economic empowerment of people with disabilities.

Grateful to the friends of NOWPDP for marching on the streets of Karachi today to highlight the cause of disability inclusion.Grateful for pledging your support for the education, skills development & economic empowerment of persons with disabilities. Grateful for spreading hope! pic.twitter.com/voZaBKb7JE — NOWPDP (@NOWPDP) March 28, 2021

The event started with an introduction by Omair Ahmad, the Executive Director of NOWPDP, followed by a talk-show-style panel discussion hosted by HSY. The Tuk Tuk March panelists included famous names such as Mahira Khan, Wasim Akram, Fahad Mustafa, Maya Ali, and several others.

Featuring approximately 10 celebrities, the segment addressed the purpose of the Tuk Tuk March and how it provides more opportunities for people with disabilities.

After the segment, the pioneer of retrofitted rikshaws, Imran Ghanchi joined the stage to tell his story and how he developed rikshaws that are accessible for people with disabilities.

